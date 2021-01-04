Dubai's Crown Prince races with Ostriches, watch video here

Dubai's crown prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum kick started the new year with an adventurous endeavour of racing with the ostriches. The Prince's video has created quite a buzz among netizens.

Prince Maktoum shared a video on his Instagram in which he is seen running wild with the ostriches on a bike. The Crown Prince was seen engaged in a 'race' against two birds.

The Prince posted the video with the caption, "This morning another close call #2021". In the video which lasts little over a minute, the Prince along with other bikers were seen racing with the fastest land birds in the world.

The video has garnered more than 4.2 lakh views so far. Watch the Prince's video here.

People are loving the video shared by the Prince. One Instagram user said, "This is how to kick off 2021. Awesome agility and strength in those legs! Where can we see them pls? #bucketlist.""Aww, this is so cute," wrote another user. "Wow! That's amazing," commented another. Race! Man against animal and who won? @faz3, said another Instagrammer.

Awww cuties thy are luckiest Ostriches they saw Fazza on New Year wow , said an admirer.

Last year the Crown Prince shared a timelapse video of birds nesting on one of his cars which was watched and loved by many people.

