"Dukhan Aake Puchlo": Viral image of bizarre delivery address leaves netizens in splits

The internet was left in splits when a viral photo of an absurd delivery address was doing rounds on social media. However, the image has turned out to be fake, with the delivery address being photoshopped.

The photo features a Flipkart delivery packet addressed to one "Salim Lala". The hilarious part is that in place of the address, the customer left instructions for the delivery guy requesting him to reach a certain shop and ask for him.

"Pasha bhai ki dukhan kan aake puchlo, Salim Lala kidhar rehte, seedha ghar tak lake chodte (Ask for Salim Lala at Pasha Bhai's shop, they'll drop you right at the doorstep)," the text in the address column reads. It goes on to put the city down as Hyderabad.

One user shared the picture on Twitter with the caption "I can't stop laughing,"

The picture has since gone viral with over 17,000 'likes' and several amused comments. While it has made hundreds of people laugh, the address - as a few people in the comments section also pointed out - has actually been photoshopped.

Check out how netizens reacted to the viral picture.



Salim Lala must be like... pic.twitter.com/LIWKis5nkY â OT Tales (@OtTales) January 13, 2021

Imagine that hyderabadi slang! Epic!ð â Saurav09 (@sourabh_sn) January 13, 2021

Last time I saw something like this was in a movie, where the heroine says " kisi taxi wale ko bhi Munni bai ki koti ke bare me pooch lo, seede kote thak le ke aayega".

ðððððððð â Maane ðï¸ð®ð³ â¤ï¸ (@Champakali01) January 13, 2021

You will have to call Salim Lala for that.



Salim Lala (on-call) ---> Pasha bhai (in-person) ---> Salim Lala (in-person) ---> Delivery



3 Factor Authentication before delivery. â Feef (@Afeefrb) January 14, 2021

Even though its edited, but its funny.. yeahð â Ashish (@ashishsomkuor) January 14, 2021