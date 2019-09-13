DUSU election result 2019: ABVP wins three posts; NSUI bags 1

Dusu election result 2019: The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP ) on Friday won three posts, including that of the president, in Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) polls while the student wing of Congress- NSUI bagged the secretary's post.

Akshit Dahiya of the ABVP defeated National Students Union of India (NSUI)'s Chetna Tyagi for the top post by a margin of over 19,000 votes.

The posts of vice president and joint secretary were won by ABVP's Pradeep Tanwar and Shivangi Kharwal by a margin of 8,574 and 2,914 votes respectively.

NSUI bagged the secretary's post with its candidate Ashish Lamba defeating ABVP's Yogi Rathee by a margin of 2,053 votes.

RSS affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Congress-student wing National Students Union of India (NSUI) are the two key-competitors in the DUSU elections.

This year 16 candidates are in the fray for the DUSU elections. Out of them four are women, while two of them are contesting independently.

APVP has fielded Akshit Dahiya for the post of DUSU president, Pradeep Tanwar for the vice president's post, Yogit Rathee for the general secretary's post and Shivangi Kherwal for the post of joint secretary. While, the NSUI has fielded Ankit Bharti for the vice president's post, Ashish Lamba for the secretary's post and Abhishek Chaprana for the post of joint secretary.

On Thursday, polling for the four posts ended amid allegations of EVM malfunctioning. The voter turnout in was recorded at 39.90 per cent yesterday. Over 1.3 lakh students were eligible to cast their vote. The counting for the DUSU polls, which was supposed to start at 8.30 am on Friday, began after almost a two-hour delay at around 10: 30 am due to technical glitch in the screens which shows live counting.

Last year, the ABVP had won three posts while the NSUI won one post.

Yesterday, individual colleges declared their own results in which ABVP claimed victory in 10 colleges and NSUI has claimed victory in 23.

(With PTI inputs)