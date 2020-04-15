E-Conclave: IMF's Gita Gopinath to shed light on economic fallout of coronavirus, challenges ahead

International Monetary Fund's Chief Economist Gita Gopinath will speak on the economic challenges faced by India as well as globally today. With the economy in doldrums and no immediate relief in sight, India faces a rather uphill task. For further insight into the crisis, the India Today E-Conclave Corona Series will feature IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath in an exclusive session. Gopinath will speak on the state of the economy, on ways it can be steered back to track and the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic at a session from 6:30pm to 7:00pm.

Viewers can send in their queries during the session by posting their question on the Indian as well as the global economy with the econclave hashtag -- #econclave.

The IMF is among the top financial organisations to express concerns over the global as well as Indian economic outlook. In a recent report, the IMF said that the world is facing the biggest economic crisis since the Great Depression that took place in the 1930s.

In yet another report IMF stated that India's GDP is expected to dip to 1.9 per cent in FY21, a sharp decline from the 5.8 per cent estimated in January. The Indian economy may grow at 4.2 per cent in FY20 as against 5 per cent estimated by the statistics department, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in its bi-annual World Economic Outlook. Nevertheless, India is the only country other than China to register a positive growth rate in 2020, it added.

