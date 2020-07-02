Earthquake in Ladakh: Tremors of magnitude 4.5 hits Kargil

Business Today
July 2, 2020 | Updated 14:18 IST
Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the richter scale struck 119 km North-Northwest of Kargil, Ladakh, at 1:11 pm today, National Center for Seismology has said. Tremors were also felt 87km east of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir at 2.02 on Thursday, the NCS said.

Earthquake tremors are being felt frequently in India, with at least 12 smaller tremors reported in the Delhi in the past three months alone.

Besides, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale struck 31 km South South-West (SSW) of Champhai, Mizoram, on June 24.

