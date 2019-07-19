Earthquake of 5.9 magnitude jolts Assam, other northeast states

Business Today

July 19, 2019
Earthquake in Arunachal Pradesh: An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 on the Richter Scale hit Arunachal Pradesh on Friday. Tremors were also felt in other regions of the northeast India, including Assam.

The epicenter of the quake was located at a depth of 10 km at East Kameng district in Arunachal Pradesh, the Met Office website stated.

According to reports, tremors were felt in Guwahati, parts of Assam, Dimapur in Nagaland, among other areas at around 2:52 pm.

So far, no no casualties have been reported.

(With PTI inputs)

