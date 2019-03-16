Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 hits Nicobar Islands; no loss of life, property so far

An earthquake of 4.7 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Nicobar Islands region at 9.43 AM IST today, reported the Indian Meteorological Department. According to IMD, the depth of the early morning earthquake on the islands was 10 kilometers, with minor tremors felt on the island.

On Monday, a mild earthquake of 4.8 magnitude on the Richter scale was noted in Andaman Islands. As per the Indian Meteorological Department, it occurred in the Andaman Islands Region at a depth of 95-kilometers.

The Andaman and Nicobar archipelago is an earthquake hotspot, which occurs due to the meeting of the Indian tectonic plate with the Burmese microplate along an area known as the Andaman trench, which making it a high seismic zone.

The islands consist of two groups of islands at the southeastern edge of the Bay of Bengal. It shelters 572 islands, out of which only 36 of them are inhabited.

No casualty or damage to property has been reported so far. More details are awaited.

