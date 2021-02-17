Business Today
Earthquake rocks Assam, epicentre near Tezpur

The earthquake jit at 5:54 PM on Wednesday; epicentre was 17km away from Tezpur in Assam

February 17, 2021 | Updated 18:31 IST
An earthquake, measuring 4.7 on the Richter Scale, was recorded in Assam. The epicentre of the quake was near Tezpur in Assam. No details regarding loss of life and property have been received yet.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.7, Occurred on 17-02-2021, 17:54:46 IST, Lat: 26.71 & Long: 92.63, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 17km WNW of Tezpur, Assam, India for more information," tweeted National Centre for Seismology (NCS) on Wednesday.

