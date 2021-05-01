Election Result 2021: When and how to check election results on ECI website and app, check step-by-step guide

Assembly elections in four states and one union territory are over. While assembly elections took place in single phases in states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry in April, Assam voted in three phases and West Bengal in eight phases.

Counting of votes in all these states will begin on May 2 (Sunday). The Election Commission of India (ECI) will begin uploading the election trends on its website and app from 8 am onwards on Sunday, May 2. Here's how you can check the election results on the ECI website and app

How to check election result on ECI website

Step 1: Visit the ECI results website-results.eci.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link reading 'General Assembly Elections 2021'

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Results of the elections will display on your screen

How to check election result on ECI app

Step 1: Download the ECI's 'Voter Helpline' app from the Google Play Store or Android App Store

Step 2: Fill in registration details and the one-time password (OTP) received

Step 3: You can also leave this step and directly visit the results page

Step 4: Once done, go to the 'results' option on the homepage to find 'Assembly Elections 2021' results

