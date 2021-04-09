Ensure strict compliance of norms in COVID micro-containment zones: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday directed officials to ensure strict compliance of norms in micro-containment zones in the state to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Night curfew will remain in force from 8 am to 6 pm till April 30 in nine cities including Ajmer, Bhilwara, Jaipur and Jodhpur, and markets will be closed by 7 pm while in Udaipur, the curfew will start at 6 pm and markets will be closed by 5 pm, he said.

Chairing a COVID-19 review meeting here, the chief minister also gave directions to increase testing and contact tracing of positive patients.

He asked officials to identify micro-containment zones in all districts and ensure "zero-mobility" inside these areas.

