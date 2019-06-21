EPFO Recruitment 2019: Apply for 280 posts at Employees' Provident Fund Organisation; check out details here

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has released an online notification to announce 'Assistant Vacancies Recruitment 2019'. As per the official notification, the EPFO will conduct an online examination on July 30 and 31, to recruit candidates for 280 posts of associates at the organisation. All the candidates who are interested in applying for EPFO Vacancy 2019 can apply online through the official website of EPFO- epfindia.gov.in.

The application process for Associates' Post at EPFO began on May 30 and is likely to continue till June 25, 2019. As per reports, the EPFO call letters, admit cards will be available on the official website of EPFO from July 20, 2019. The EPFO Recruitment Phase-1, EPFO preliminary exam will be conducted on July 30 and 31, the EPFO main examination, EPFO examination Phase-II will take place after the announcement of EPFO Phase-1 exam results.

It may be noted that the candidates applying for the posts of Associates at EPFO must be between 20 to 27 years of age as on June 25, 2019. However, there is age relaxation for SC/ST/OBC candidates, government employees, and candidates with disability.

Here's how to apply online for EPFO Associate Recruitment 2019:

Step-1: Visit the official website of EPFO.

Step-2: Click on the link which says, 'apply online for recruitment to the post of assistant-2019 in EPFO'.

Step-3: Now, choose the link which says, 'Click here for registration'.

Step-4: Once the link opens, enter your details like name, E-mail ID and contact details.

Step-5: Now, fill in your application form.

Step-6: Click on 'Submit'.

Step-7: Once you've submitted the form, a confirmation mail will be sent to your email-ID.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

Also read: UIDAI Recruitment 2019: Vacancies available for multiple posts, here's how to apply

Also read: 10.43 lakh jobs created in April, highest in 20 months: EPFO