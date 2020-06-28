Ex-Gujarat CM Shankersinh Vaghela tests positive for coronavirus

Former Gujarat chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. He was admitted to hospital after he reported high fever and later tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Vaghela on Sunday and asked about his health, reported India Today. Coronavirus tally has reached 30,709 in Gujarat. The state has reported 1,789 deaths due to coronavirus. India reported the highest ever spike in daily coronavirus cases at 19,906 in last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 5,28,859.

The recovery rate in India has further improved to 58.6 per cent from yesterday's level of 58.1 per cent, the health ministry has said.