Ex-PepsiCo chief Indra Nooyi asks cricket fans to cheer for ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Former PepsiCo chief executive officer and International Cricket Council (ICC) Director Indra Nooyi asked people interested in women's sports and cricket in particular to support the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia next year. Calling it a powerful celebration of women and the game of cricket, Nooyi, during her recent tour to the Melbourne and Sydney cricket grounds in Australia, said the entire world "needs to celebrate equality and empowerment at next year's ICC Women's T20 World Cup". These two grounds will host the semi-finals and final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup match, respectively.

"If you're not here at the MCG on 8th March 2020, watching the Women's Final, you're missing something incredibly special because it's going to be a major turning point for women's sport," Nooyi was quoted by ICC as saying. She asked everyone to bring all fans of cricket and women's sports together to say, "Let's celebrate women, let's celebrate the game of cricket, let's celebrate the finals."

Nooyi said the T20 final will be held on March 8 (Sunday), which is also International Women's Day. She asked the people to break the world record, which is currently set at 90,185, by coming in large numbers to cheer for their favourite teams.

She added the event would encourage youngsters, especially women, to say that they too can "achieve greatness". "I think it's the most aspirational event on March 8th and I want to be sitting there with tears rolling down my eyes saying, 'We made it!" she said.

After spending 24 years at PepsiCo, Indra Nooyi stepped down from the company on October 3, 2018. Under Nooyi's leadership, PepsiCo's revenue grew more than 80 per cent, outperforming its peers and adding a new billion-dollar brand almost every other year. She was twice named on TIME's global list of '100 Most Influential People'. Nooyi was appointed to the ICC board as its first independent woman director in 2018 and to Amazon's board of directors in 2019.

