Facebook 2020 review; top global and Indian trends revealed

Facebook has revealed its top global trends as well as top moments of 2020 for India, dividing the list into six themes based on the most discussed events of the culminating year.

2020 witnessed the passing of several iconic faces across different fields, starting with legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant's demise in January. This was the most talked about moment on Facebook, with users from the US, Mexico, and the Philippines dominating the post-count on the topic. The death of US Supreme Court Justice RBG - Ruth Badger Ginsberg - also garnered worldwide online attention, with posts laden with the hashtag #restinpower crossing 60 lakh across Facebook and Instagram in one day.

In India, the death of prominent faces such as Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, S.P. Balasubrahmanyam, and Pranab Mukherjee, were the most commemorated.

The COVID-19 pandemic predictably emerged as the most popular event talked about in many contexts and trending in many different events. During March 2020, about 15 lakh people from Spain trended #aplausosanitario in order to pay an ode to its health workers. The unfortunate predicament of Italy towards the beginning of the pandemic, as well as the consequent lockdown in the country saw residents in high numbers taking to Facebook and Instagram Live to share videos of them singing in their balconies. The wholesome socially-distant gathering provided the world with some temporary catharsis, uplifting human spirits globally.