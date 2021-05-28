Fake news alert! Viral message about new 'red tick' on WhatsApp false

WhatsApp is infamous for fake news and misinformation circulating on the platform. This time a message containing fake news relating to WhatsApp itself has been found circulating on the messaging app.

According to the message, certain changes have been introduced to how WhatsApp works. The message reads, "Two blue ticks, and one red tick means the government can take action against, while three red ticks will mean that the government has started court proceedings against you." The information contained in the message is completely fake. A similar three red ticks message had also gone viral last year and was debunked.

The fake message has gone viral at a time of tension between Facebook-owned WhatsApp and the Indian government. WhatsApp has gone to court over the new IT rules that were introduced by the Indian government last year. WhatsApp has taken issue with the traceability cause of the new IT rules in particular.

The fake viral message further claims that WhatsApp has introduced new communications rules in compliance with India's IT rules, however, in reality, WhatsApp is yet to comply with these rules. WhatsApp remains private and its chats are still end-to-end encrypted. This means that no third party, not even the government, can read the messages of any user.

The viral message has also falsely claimed that once the new communication rules are implemented, WhatsApp calls will be recorded and social media accounts of users will be monitored. It further adds that those who share negative messages against the government or on religious issues will be arrested. All these claims are completely false.

The message notes that a red tick appearing next to the message means that the government can take action against the sender and that three red ticks mean the authorities have started proceedings. These are also completely bogus claims. WhatsApp is still following its established 'tick system' which means a single tick when the message is sent, two ticks when the message is delivered and two blue ticks when the message has been read by the receiver.

(Edited by Mohammad Haaris Beg)

Also Read: WhatsApp users should not fear new social media rules: Ravi Shankar Prasad