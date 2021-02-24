Fake news! No-mask fine in Mumbai is Rs 200, not Rs 1,000

Not wearing a mask in Mumbai will not cost you Rs 1,000 but Rs 200. To encourage mask-wearing in public places, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh tweeted a few days ago that the police will issue challans to those not wearing a mask in public places.

However, soon fake rumours started doing rounds that the fine for not wearing face masks is Rs 1,000. Singh took to Twitter again yesterday to clarify that the fine is Rs 200 and Rs 1,000. His tweet said, "Dear Mumbaikars! #FakeNews mongers are back again! This time claiming that No Mask can cost you a fine 1,000 rupees. While no money can compensate for safety being compromised, you can only be charged Rupees 200 for not wearing a mask. #MaskIsMust #FakeNewsAlert"

Authorities in the city including the Mumbai Police and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), are encouraging COVID-19 appropriate behaviour among residents to curb the spread of the infection.

Both the BMC and the Mumbai Police are actively encouraging people to wear their masks with interesting and catchy messages.

Mumbai Police recently tweeted "Float like a butterfly with your mask on, Don't let the virus 'sting like a bee'."BMC also took to Twitter to raise awareness among people about the importance of mask wearing. It said in a tweet, "Quite a steep price to pay for a minute of comfort. Wear a mask properly to reduce risk of infection."





Maharashtra has reported an upsurge in COVID-19 cases in the past few days. The Union health ministry on Tuesday said two variants of COVID-19, N440K and E484K have been found in Maharashtra, Kerala and Telangana. However, the Centre said there is no scientific evidence to prove that these two strains are responsible for the rising cases in Maharashtra and Kerala.

