Family of four with home quarantine stamp deboarded from Surat-bound Garib Rath

Four passengers from the same family were deboarded at Palghar station in Maharashtra after the co-passengers noticed the quarantine stamps on their hand.

They were travelling in coaches G4 and G5 of Surat-bound 12216 Garib Rath today, when the co-passengers raised an alarm seeing the stamps. The TTE noticed their stamps too.

They were shifted to the Palghar Government Hospital and later handed over to the district medical authorities.

The family had recently returned from Germany. The Chief Public Relation Officer, Western Railway said, "They had 'home quarantine stamp' on their hands, still they were defying the protocol."

The family was tested coronavirus negative when they had arrived at Mumbai but advised 14-day home quarantine.

The government earlier this month had made it mandatory for every passenger flying into the country to be checked at the airports. It then cancelled all visas except diplomatic and employment. It has also restricted travel to several countries and cautioned people against travelling to countries hit by the virus.

It has also issued advisories advising people to quarantine themselves at their homes if they observe coronavirus symptoms.

