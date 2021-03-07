FASTag fraud! NHAI cautions against fraudsters selling fake RFID tags

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has issued a warning about fake FASTags in the wake of fraud being detected in several parts of India. As per the NHAI, some fraudsters are selling fake FAStag online.

The NHAI has warns that these FASTag look real but in actuality are fake. It advises that to avoid such situations, public should only purchase original FASTag, for which people need to either visit ihmcl.co.in or use MyFastag App.

FASTag can also be bought from listed banks and authorised point of sale agents. Information about FASTag is also available on the IHMCL website.

People can register a complaint against fake FASTag by giving a call on the National High Authority helpline number - 1033.

The government had made FASTag mandatory all over the country from February 15 onwards. Now, any vehicle not carrying FASTag will have to pay twice the normal fee, for the category of vehicle, at the electronic toll plazas around the country.

The government brought this rule to promote fee payment via the digital route as it cuts waiting time and fuel consumption at toll plazas. FASTag is expected to provide effortless passage through toll plazas.

FASTag is a sticker attached to the vehicle's windshield from the inside. It has an imprinted radio-frequency identification (RFID) barcode linked to all the registration details of the vehicle. FASTag is valid for five years from the date on which it was issued.

FASTag, with more than 2.54 crore users, contributes 80 per cent of the total toll collection in the country. Daily toll collection using FASTag has surpassed the Rs 104 crore-mark.

