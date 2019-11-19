FASTags mandatory from December 1; check out where, how to obtain tags, charges, benefits

Toll payments on National Highways in India will go digital from December 1 with the roll out of FASTags (electronic toll collection). Under the National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) programme, toll payments will now only be taken via FASTags. Paying from any other mode will cost you double the toll amount.

The government has enabled all lanes at toll plazas to accept payments with FASTags as it aims to ensure smooth functioning of vehicles, encourage cashless payments, and also avoid traffic congestion.

Under the process, the government will soon delegate officials across states to implementing the electronic toll collection method at all National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) toll plazas.

However one lane will be kept as a hybrid lane which will accept FASTags as well as other payments on the condition that the authorities will then charge double of actual toll amount.

Here's all you need to know about FASTags:

What is FASTag?

FASTag uses radio-frequency identification (RFID) which enables automatic deduction of toll charges at NHAI toll plazas. The tag must be linked with your adequately funded prepaid or savings/ current account. But if it is linked to a prepaid account, you need to recharge it as per usage.

After the tag account gets active you can affix the tag on the windscreen of your vehicle. It enables you to drive through toll plazas, without having to stop to pay.

Why is FASTag important to get

The government has made FASTags mandatory for all the vehicles from December 1, 2019. Not using the FASTag method for toll payment may lead you to pay double cost. Also, inadequate amount in your tag will get your vehicle blacklisted at the toll plaza and again, you may end up paying the double amount.

How to get FASTag for your vehicle

You can obtain FASTag for your vehicle from any toll plazas across the states or from issuer agencies. You can also purchase it from any National Electronic Toll Collection member bank and get yourself registered. All you would need to carry is a registration certificate of your vehicle, a passport size picture of you, address proof, original as well as a copy of your KYC document along with the vehicle at the POS (Point of Sale)/Sales office.

What are the charges for FASTags

The issuer bank/ agency will charge a one-time joining fee of Rs 200. The FASTag charges and security deposit refund depends upon the type of vehicle. The vehicle owners are advised to check fee details on the official website of the issuer agency.

Benefits of using FASTags

The government is offering 2.5 per cent cashback on toll payments on using FASTag at toll plazas. Also, the FASTag ensures non-stop movement of vehicles to avoid road congestion.

Can I use one FASTag for two vehicles

No. FASTag is vehicle specific, which means, once affixed to a vehicle, it cannot be transferred to another vehicle. In case you lose it, you will have to call the customer care number of the issuer agency to block your FASTag.