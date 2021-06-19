Father's Day 2021: Check out wishes, messages, quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook status, greetings, images

Father's Day is dedicated to acknowledging and celebrating the dedication and contribution of fathers in the lives of their children. Father's Day is an occasion that is celebrated across the world. This year, Father's Day is being observed on June 20. However, it is not celebrated on the same day in every country.

History of Father's Day

Father's Day was observed for the first time on July 5, 1908 in West Virginia in US for fathers who lost their lives in a mining accident in Monongah. However, the occasion did not gain popularity until the 1970s, when US President Nixon signed a declaration to celebrate third Sunday of June as Father's Day every year.

Here is a collection of wishes. WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram status, best quotes, greetings, images and pics to share with your dad on the occasion of Father's Day.

Father's Day Wishes

You will never go out of style. Happy Father's day to the coolest dad ever.

Happy Father's Day! You're not just my father, but one of my closest friends.

Even though Father's Day comes once a year, I hope you know I'm grateful, And my heart is truly glad, That today and every single day, I have you as my Dad. Happy Father's Day!

To my dad who taught me the game of life and how to play it right. To my father, who has always been there for me and guided me to find happiness in life. Happy father's day, daddy!

Thanks for becoming a kid, a friend, and a parent at times when I needed the perfect person beside me! You are the best man I have known!

Father's Day WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram Status

I have learned everything required to live a good life from you! Thank you for always being there dad!

Happy Father's Day to the man who taught me how to step and throw, how to field a grounder, how to follow through and pretty much every other important thing I know about baseball and living!

May you have a fulfilling year. Thank you for always being there, dad. Happy Father's Day!

Happy Father's Day to all the fathers who are patient, loving, dedicated, hard-working, generous and funny.

Out of all the dads in the world I think we got the best one! Happy Father's day.

Thanks for all the fun times we've shared together, you're such an amazing Daddy! Happy Father's day!

Everyone always says they have the best dad in the world, but that can't be right...because that man is right here with me. Cheers to you, Dad.

Father's Day Greetings

Thank you for all the love you shower upon us. Your company is cherished and special.

Sending you a heartfelt appreciation for Father's Day. It's the least I can do considering all the grey hairs I've caused you.

You are my superhero, my best friend, and my troubleshooter! Happy Father's Day.

I am filled with gratitude for your presence in my life and no day like today to express this to you. Happy Father's Day, dad!

To the best man I know: Happy Father's Day! Enjoy every moment of this special day.

Father's Day quotes

"No man stands taller than when he stoops to help a child." - Abraham Lincoln

"Anyone who does anything to help a child in his life is a hero." - Fred Rogers

"A father's smile has been known to light up a child's entire day." -Susan Gale

"She did not stand alone, but what stood behind her, the most potent moral force in her life, was love for her father." -Harper Lee

"It is a wise father that knows his own child." -William Shakespeare

