Faux pas: Goa govt dept wishes people on Teachers Day, mentions Parrikar as current CM

In a faux pas, the Goa government on Thursday released a media statement wishing people on Teachers Day and mentioning late Manohar Parrikar as the current chief minister. A probe has been ordered in the matter. The Department of Information and Publicity, in the press statement issued in the evening, wished the people of Goa on the occasion of Teachers Day.

The statement quoted the late Chief Minister Parrikar as wishing the people of the state on the occasion. "Goa CM Manohar Parrikar has wished teaching class on 56th Teachers Day, the statement said and lauded the contribution of former President Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan to the country," the message said.

Radhakrishnan's birthday is celebrated as the Teachers Day. The message was circulated to the media. Director of Information and Publicity Meghana Shetgaonkar told PTI an inquiry has been initiated to find out the erring officer. "We will definitely inquire into the episode as it is a grave error. Action will be taken against the person concerned, she said. Manohar Parrikar died on March 17, 2019, after a prolonged illness and he was succeeded by Pramod Sawant.