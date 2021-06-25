'Felt like a maharaja', says businessman who was only passenger on Dubai flight

Imagine having an entire plane booked for oneself. A UAE-based Indian businessman and philanthropist SP Singh Oberoi had a similar experience as he travelled alone on an Amritsar-Dubai Air India flight.

Oberoi stated he felt like a 'maharaja' during his three-hour long journey. "I took my flight from Amritsar to Dubai by Air India (AI-929) on June 23 at around 4 am. I was very lucky to be the only passenger on the entire flight. I feel like a Maharaja during my travel," the businessman told news agency ANI.

He stated the entire crew and pilots were extremely cordial, adding that he also took pictures with crew members and the pilots of the aircraft.





Sometimes in vital situations we get opportunities to cherish for life. Highly appreciate the Government of UAE and India for making it a memorable journey, thank you Air India for special services, you made it absolutely a wonderful journey.@airindiainhttps://t.co/DPF3tprNUm â SP Singh Oberoi (@SPSOberoi) June 24, 2021

Monotony began to creep in and Oberoi began counting the number of seats and windows of the aircraft. He also measured the length of the aircraft by steps while missing the usual 'Jo Bole So Nihaal' and 'Sat Sri Akal' chants by passengers from Punjab.

Oberoi was allowed this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity after the intervention of the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation. "If I get a chance to travel solo next time I will refuse. It is good for once in a lifetime experience. It was very boring," Oberoi said while signing off.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal; with ANI inputs

