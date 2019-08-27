Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium to be renamed Arun Jaitley Stadium: DDCA

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) announced on Tuesday that the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium will be renamed as Arun Jaitley Stadium as a tribute to the former Finance Minister who passed away on Saturday. The renaming will take place at a function on September 12. A stand at the stadium has been named after India captain Virat Kohli.

The DDCA tweeted on Tuesday, "Kotla to be renamed as Arun Jaitley Stadium. In a fitting tribute to its former president Arun Jaitley, DDCA has decided to name the Stadium after him. Mr Jaitley, who passed away on August 24, was president of the DDCA from 1999 to 2013."

"The renaming of Delhi's famous cricket venue as Arun Jaitley Stadium will take place on September 12 at a function where a Stand of the ground will be named after India captain Virat Kohli," said DDCA.

DDCA President Rajat Sharma said, "What can be better to have the stadium named after the man who rebuilt it under his presidentship. It was Arun Jaitley's support and encouragement that players like Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Ashish Nehra, Rishabh Pant and many others could make India proud."

During his tenure at DDCA, Arun Jaitley is credited for renovating the stadium and equipping it with modern facilities as well as increasing its capacity to accommodate more fans. World-class dressing rooms in the stadium were also built under his tenure.

The rechristening function will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Home Minister Amit Shah and junior Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju will be present at the event.

