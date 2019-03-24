Business Today

Four fire engines have been sent to the spot. No casualties have been reported till now and efforts are on to douse the blaze.

New Delhi     Last Updated: March 24, 2019  | 19:20 IST
Fire breaks out at operation theatre in Delhi's AIIMS Trauma Center
A fire broke out at an operation theatre in Delhi's AIIMS Trauma Center on Sunday.

A fire broke out at an operation theatre in Delhi's AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) Trauma Center on Sunday news agency ANI reported.

No casualties have been reported till now and efforts are on to douse the blaze.

Four fire engines have been sent to the spot, the agency reported.

Pictures from the spot showed the buildings engulfed in smoke and firefighters rushed there to put out the flames.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. More details are still awaited.

Last month, at least seventeen people died after a massive fire broke out at a central Delhi's hotel, Arpit Palace. The hotel is located near the Gurudwara road in Karol Bagh.

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar

