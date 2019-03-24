Fire breaks out at operation theatre in Delhi's AIIMS Trauma Center

BusinessToday.In
New Delhi Last Updated: March 24, 2019 | 19:20 IST
A fire broke out at an operation theatre in Delhi's AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) Trauma Center on Sunday news agency ANI reported.
No casualties have been reported till now and efforts are on to douse the blaze.
Four fire engines have been sent to the spot, the agency reported.
Pictures from the spot showed the buildings engulfed in smoke and firefighters rushed there to put out the flames.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. More details are still awaited.
Last month, at least seventeen people died after a massive fire broke out at a central Delhi's hotel, Arpit Palace. The hotel is located near the Gurudwara road in Karol Bagh.
Edited by Chitranjan Kumar
Also Read: Ola cabs will run their business as usual from today, says Karnataka Minister