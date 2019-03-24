Fire breaks out at operation theatre in Delhi's AIIMS Trauma Center

A fire broke out at an operation theatre in Delhi's AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) Trauma Center on Sunday news agency ANI reported.

#VISUALS Delhi: Fire breaks out at an operation theatre in AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) Trauma Center, fire tenders present; more details awaited. pic.twitter.com/PGGmZduX5p - ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2019

No casualties have been reported till now and efforts are on to douse the blaze.

Four fire engines have been sent to the spot, the agency reported.

Pictures from the spot showed the buildings engulfed in smoke and firefighters rushed there to put out the flames.

#VISUALS Delhi: Fire breaks out at an operation theatre in AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) Trauma Center, 4 fire tenders rushed to spot; more details awaited pic.twitter.com/9wounzRMVr - ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2019

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. More details are still awaited.

Last month, at least seventeen people died after a massive fire broke out at a central Delhi's hotel, Arpit Palace. The hotel is located near the Gurudwara road in Karol Bagh.

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar

