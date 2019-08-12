Business Today

Fire, explosion aboard Coastal Jaguar near Visakhapatnam; 28 crew members rescued

twitter-logo PTI   New Delhi     Last Updated: August 12, 2019  | 16:22 IST
Fire engulfed an offshore support vessel 'Coastal Jaguar' off the coast of Visakhapatnam on Monday, forcing the crew to abandon it and jump into the sea to save themselves.

A total of 28 out of the 29 crew onboard have been rescued and search is on for one missing crew.

According to a defence release, there was reportedly a loud explosion onboard the vessel at 11.30 am and thick smoke emanated from it.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

A Coast Guard ship 'Rani Rashmoni, which was in the area, was diverted to coordinate the rescue operations and it rescued the distressed crew.

