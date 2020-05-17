FM Sitharaman's 5th press briefing on economic stimulus today: Time, when & where to here to watch live telecast, streaming

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will unveil the fifth tranche of stimulus 2.0 at 11 am on Sunday. The announcement will encompass the hospitality sector, which is 10 per cent of India's GDP and employs around 5 crore people.

However, it remains to be seen what the FM will announce on Sunday in the 5th and final tranche of the government's Rs 20 lakh crore special economic stimulus package.

Sitharaman, in her Saturday address, announced the easing of limits on foreign direct investment (FDI) in defence manufacturing. The Finance Minister said foreign investors would be allowed to own up to a 74 per cent stake in defence manufacturing ventures, up from the current 49 per cent limit.

Other key announcements that FM Sitharaman made were:

The finance minister said six more airports will be put out for the third round of bidding for operation and maintenance on public-private partnership (PPP) basis.

Sitharaman announced structural reforms in the mining of minerals through the introduction of a seamless composite exploration-cum-mining-cum-production regime under which 500 mining blocks would be auctioned.

To improve autonomy, accountability, and efficiency in ordnance supplies, the government will corporatise Ordnance Factory Board, which will ultimately lead to listings on domestic stock exchanges, Sitharaman added.

In atomic energy, a research reactor in PPP mode for the production of medical isotopes that can be used for affordable treatment for cancer and other diseases will be established.

Sitharaman also allowed the private sector to use ISRO facilities and other relevant assets to improve satellites, launches and space-based services

