Indian School of Business ranks 7th in Forbes' 'Best Business Schools 2019'

The Indian School of Business (ISB) has secured seventh spot globally in the Forbes' "Best Business Schools 2019" rankings, it said on Wednesday. The annual list ranks the business schools only on their "5-year MBA gain" basis.

The ISB has two campuses in Hyderabad and Mohali. "We are delighted to be a part of the Forbes Best Business School 2019 rankings, and it is a pleasure to see ISB's Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) gaining more and more recognition globally," Professor Rajendra Srivastava, Dean, ISB, said in a statement.

The management school took part in the Forbes rankings for the first time this year.

Forbes this year considered above 100 schools and surveyed 17,500 alumni with respect to their pre and post MBA compensation, career choice and location.

"We look forward to working hard and keep moving up the ladder in the right direction with the ISB family together," Professor Srivastava added.

As per the Financial Times' "Global MBA Rankings 2019", ISB's Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) is ranked 24th worldwide presently.