Former Andhra minister Mukesh Goud passes away; senior Congress leaders pay tribute

Former Andhra minister Mukesh Goud passed away on Monday. Several senior Congress leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge, Uttam Kumar Reddy and Ghulam Nabi Azad visited his residence to pay homage. Goud, who was suffering from cancer, is survived by two sons and a daughter.

K Chandrasekhar Rao, Chief Minister of Telangana, also expressed his condolences to his family members. He said that his demise was a huge loss for Telangana and the Hyderabad Congress unit.

à°®à°¾à°à± à°®à°à°¤à±à°°à°¿ à°¶à±à°°à± à°®à±à°à±à°·à± à°à±à°¡à± à°®à°°à°£à° à°ªà°à±à°² à°¸à±à°à° à°¶à±à°°à± à°à±à°¸à±à°à°°à± à°¤à±à°µà±à°° à°¸à°à°¤à°¾à°ªà° à°µà±à°¯à°à±à°¤à° à°à±à°¶à°¾à°°à±. à°®à°à°¤à±à°°à°¿à°à°¾, à°à°®à±à°®à±à°²à±à°¯à±à°à°¾ à°à°¯à°¨ à°à±à°¸à°¿à°¨ à°¸à±à°µà°²à°¨à± à°¸à±à°®à°°à°¿à°à°à±à°à±à°¨à±à°¨à°¾à°°à±. à°à±à°à±à°à°¬ à°¸à°­à±à°¯à±à°²à°à± à°ªà±à°°à°à°¾à°¢ à°¸à°¾à°¨à±à°­à±à°¤à°¿ à°¤à±à°²à°¿à°ªà°¾à°°à±. à°à°¯à°¨ à°à°¤à±à°®à°à± à°¶à°¾à°à°¤à°¿ à°à±à°à±à°°à±à°à°¾à°²à°¨à°¿ à°­à°à°µà°à°¤à±à°¨à°¿ à°ªà±à°°à°¾à°°à±à°¥à°¿à°à°à°¾à°°à±. - Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) July 29, 2019

I am deeply saddened at the passing away of former Minister & colleague Shri Mukesh Goud. It is a huge loss for @INCTelangana & for Hyderabad. My thoughts & prayers are with his family during this hour of grief. - Uttam Kumar Reddy (@UttamTPCC) July 29, 2019

The Congress leader was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad on Sunday, where the doctors declared that his condition was 'critical', and announced that he was being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Goud, born on 1 July 1959, is a famous leader for winning a seat from the bastion of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). He was elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Maharajgunj constituency in 1989, 2004, and Goshamahal constituency in 2009.

In undivided Andhra Pradesh, Mukesh Goud had served as the Minister of BC Social Welfare in 2007, and as the Minister of Warehousing and Marketing in 2009 under Yeduguri Sandinti Rajasekhara Reddy.

However, after losing the 2014 elections to Raja Singh, he started staying away from public eyes due to his declining health condition. But, he contested again in the Assembly Election 2019 from the Goshamahal constituency, which he lost.

Goud made his last public appearance when he came to cast his vote in a stretcher during Lok Sabha Election 2019.