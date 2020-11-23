Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi passes away

Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi passed away on Monday. The 86-year-old Congress leader was undergoing treatment for post-COVID complications at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH), Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswas Sharma confirmed. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 in August.

Sharma said, "He left this world at 5.34 pm". Gogoi's body will be kept at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakhetra, a cultural institution in Guwahati, on Tuesday for people to get a last glimpse of the late Chief Minister.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Gogoi was in an extremely critical condition and was on complete life support at the GMCH. Sharma had visited the hospital earlier today and had said, "The doctors are getting some signs only from his brain. The doctors also noticed a little eye movement. But all other organs have stopped functioning. Now at this moment, I don't think that the doctors have other options. All things are now with God. We are praying for his early recovery and hopefully, God will hear our prayer".

Incumbent Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal expressed his condolences on Twitter. He wrote, "I express heartfelt condolences on the demise of former Chief Minister, a tall leader & our most respected Tarun Gogoi da. It's the end of an era in Assam's public life. He was so vibrant and full of life until a few days back, couldn't believe this sad news," Sonowal said.

I express heartfelt condolences on the demise of former Chief Minister, a tall leader & our most respected Tarun Gogoi da. It's the end of an era in Assam's public life. He was so vibrant and full of life until a few days back, couldn't believe this sad news. pic.twitter.com/GFiAsmc4FB - Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) November 23, 2020

Earlier, Sonowal had cancelled all his government programmes for the day and had left for Guwahati from Dibrugarh to be with Gogoi and his family. He tweeted, "Flying back to Guwahati from Dibrugarh after cancelling my programmes midway to be on the side of respected Tarun Gogoi da & his family as the former CM's health deteriorates. He has always been a father figure to me. I join millions in praying for his recovery".

After receiving COVID-19 treatment, Gogoi was discharged from GMCH on October 25. He was again admitted to GMCH on November 2 after he had developed severe post-COVID-19 complications. Over the past few days, his health continued to worsen till he passed away.

