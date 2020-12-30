Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin survives car crash in Rajasthan

Congress leader and former Indian cricket team captain Mohammed Azharuddin met with an accident on Wednesday morning in Soorwal, Rajasthan, but managed to emerge unhurt from the car crash, according to his personal assistant.

The accident took place on the Lalsot-Kota highway. Azharuddin's car took a nasty blow during the accident and turned upside down. Although his car suffered heavy damage, the former Indian skipper managed to escape the incident without any serious injuries.

Azharuddin was travelling to Ranthambore with his family when the accident took place. He, along with his family, were taken to a hotel in another car soon after.

Former Cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin's car met with an accident in Soorwal, Rajasthan earlier today. He is unhurt, as per his personal assistant. pic.twitter.com/3hpKRNMMYm - ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2020

Azharuddin visited Ahmedabad last week to attend the Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI) Annual General Meeting. He attended the meeting in the capacity of Hyderabad Cricket Association President. He even participated in the exhibition match between the BCCI President Saurav Ganguly's XI and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah's XI. Azharuddin scored a match-winning 37 against the secretary's team.

He has represented India in 99 Test matches during his career as a cricketer. At one point, Azharuddin was the leading run-scorer in ODIs before he was eventually surpassed by Sachin Tendulkar. He captained the Indian side through three ICC ODI World Cups from 1992 to 1999. Under Azharuddin's captaincy, India reached the semi-finals of the 1996 ICC ODI World Cup.

