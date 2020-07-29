Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma unwittingly shares Paytm's I-T refund details

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma took to social media to commend the government on its efforts to refund tax returns -- but with a blooper. Sharma tweeted to his 382.7K followers and congratulated the government for its continuous tax reforms.

"This is absolutely correct direction our country is going, for refunds of tax returns filed ! Congratulations Income TAX India and Finance Ministry for continuous tax reforms," said Sharma along with an image of a receipt of Paytm's I-T refund. The image had the amount and other details blurred.

However, concerned users soon took to point out that the numbers and details that he had blurred are still legible. One can see that Rs 27,45,46,760, including I-T refund of Rs 25,42,09,970 and interest amount of Rs 2,03,36,790 was credited to the company's account.

The message by Vikas Garg is followed up by him saying, "The last two came automatically on self-assessment." Vikas Garg is Deputy CFO at Paytm. Board member Vivek Mathur replied, "This government really works!! This is great!!"

The 42-year-old soon replied to his tweet to address the concerns of his followers. He said that he realises that all the details are visible but they can anyway be accessed through Registrar of Companies (ROC).

"Yes I figured every number is visible. Anyways, an Indian company's all numbers are available to public on RoC website. Appreciate, calls and messages by well wishers. The key message is that, India is marching forward and cutting red tape," he said.

