Four-storey abandoned building collapses in Delhi, no casualty

twitter-logo PTI   New Delhi     Last Updated: July 24, 2019  | 15:50 IST
An abandoned four-storey building collapsed in central Delhi's Nabi Karim on Wednesday, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

No casualty has been reported, they said.

The fire department said it received a call regarding the incident at 10.57 am, following which six fire tenders with rescue equipment were rushed to the spot.

No one was living in the abandoned building, which was an old structure, a senior fire officer said.

The fire department cleared the debris within two hours, the officials said.

