Free Fire India Today League: 12 teams to battle it out at India finale on October 12

The India Finale of Free Fire India Today League will be played out on October 12 in the national capital where 12 teams will battle it out for the top spot. Finalists will compete in the popular mobile battle royal game, Free Fire by Garena during the day-long event. Winners will advance to the Free Fire World Series being held in November in Brazil.

Amid growing popularity of battle royal games on smartphones, India Today Group has partnered with Garena to launch The Biggest Free Fire Battle Royale League in India. Out of thousands of teams, 12 teams were selected after 15 days of strenuous qualifiers.

The finals will be held at the Siri Fort Auditorium 10:30 AM onwards. The winner of the Free Fire India Today League will take home Rs 8.5 lakh, whereas the second, third and fourth place teams will win Rs 4 lakh, Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. Players of all 12 teams will be given mobile phones. Teams travelling to New Delhi for the Group Finals will also receive travel allowance.

ALSO READ:PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 update: New game mode, BRDM-2 vehicle, ledge grab and more

ALSO READ:'Call of Duty: Mobile' smashes PUBG record with 100 million downloads in first week