Geeta, Babita Phogat's cousin Ritika Phogat commits suicide after losing tournament final by one point

Ritika Phogat, 17 year-old cousin of wrestlers Geeta and Babita Phogat allegedly committed suicide after she lost a wrestling tournament final in Rajasthan's Bharatpur. She was playing in the state-level sub-junior, junior women and men wrestling tournament. She lost the final by one point on March 14. Unable to bear the loss, she hung herself.

Charkha Dadri District Superintendent of Police Ram Singh Bishnoi told news agency ANI, "Ritika, wrestler and cousin of Babita Phogat, died allegedly by suicide on March 17. The reason behind it might have been her defeat at a recent wrestling tournament in Rajasthan. Investigation underway."





Former Army Chief and Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways General (Retd.) VK Singh confirmed the tragic news of Ritika Phogat's death on social media.

General (Retd.) Singh tweeted, "Terrible news that we lost Ritika Phogat who had a brilliant career ahead. The world has changed from where it was some decades ago. Athletes are facing pressures which were not there earlier. An essential part of their training should be to deal with these pressures."

Part of the famous Phogat family, the young wrestler was trained under Mahavir Singh Phogat, who is also said to be present at the tournament.

Her cousins-- Geeta and Babita are well known wrestlers who became more popular after Aamir Khan's 2016 film Dangal. Their sister Ritu Phogat is an MMA wrestler. Meanwhile, India is hoping for a medal from Vinesh Phogat in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

