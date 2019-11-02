EPF balance check on mobile; Here's how to do it

EPF subscribers can know their Provident Fund (PF) contribution and PF balance via text or missed call service. PF is a benefit which companies provide to their employees. A small amountof salary is deducted and deposited to EPF (Employees' Provident Fund) account. This portion of salary adds to employee's PF balance. Employees' Provident Fund Organization or EPFO, the nodal agency that monitors Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) contributions.

How to check PF balance via SMS

The UAN (Universal Account Number) activated members can know their latest PF contribution and balance available with EPFO by sending an SMS at 7738299899 from their registered mobile number. It must be noted the subscriber must have an active Universal Account Number or UAN. The UAN is an identification number mentioned in the monthly salary slip of an employee.

The EPF subscriber or employee can send text "EPFOHO UAN" to 7738299899.

For receiving the SMS in any of the languages other than English, the user needs to write, the first three letters of the language after "EPFOHO UAN" and send it to 773829989. For instance, if someone wants to receive their PF balance detail in Tamil, one can SMS it in this form-- "EPFOHO UAN TEL" to 7738299899.

The EPFO's shortcode is available in--English, Hindi and six other regional languages (Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil and Bengali. ) The EPFO sends last PF contribution and balance details of the member along with available KYC information.

How to check PF balance via missed call

The UAN activated member can also get their PF contribution and other related details through missed call. For this, a user needs to give a missed call on 011-22901406 from their registered mobile number. Also, the UAN should be KYC (Know Your Customer)-verified by furnishing information such as Aadhaar, Permanent Account Number (PAN) and bank details, according to the EPFO website.

The call would automatically get disconnected after two rings and a message would be delivered to the caller with the details. Note that no cost will be incurred by the member to avail of this service. The mobile number used for activating the UAN number should also be in working condition.

How to check PF balance online via UAN:

1. Be sure to activate UAN number. Wait for six hours after activating UAN for your account to get activated.

2. Next, go to the EPFO website.

4. now click on member passbook page.

5. Enter UAN, password and captcha

6. Your EPF account will get open. On the left side, under "select Member ID to view PassBook", click on your passbook to check your PF balance.

