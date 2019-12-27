Ghatkopar fire: Level 3 blaze breaks out at Mumbai factory, fire fighting operations underway

A massive fire broke out in a factory located in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area on Friday. Images from the area showed thick black smoke coming out of the factory located in a densely populated area. The fire started around 5:35 pm at the factory located in Khairani area of Saki Naka suburb of Mumbai.

Fire fighting operations are underway as 15 fire tenders have arrived at the spot to contain the blaze. No loss of life has been reported so far in the Ghatkopar factory fire. The cause of the blaze could not be ascertained either.

Maharashtra: Fire fighting operations underway at the factory in Ghatkopar, Mumbai; 15 fire tenders at the spot. https://t.co/GFdKLXA2M5pic.twitter.com/8eg3m3eGYV â ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2019

Reports suggest that the Ghatkopar fire is presently confined to 30 to 35 godowns, which contain various chemicals. Foam tenders from MARG Group (HPCL, BPCL, IOC, BARC and RCF) and MBPT have been asked to deploy through DMCR, India Today reported.

Meanwhile, Mumbai International Airport Limited has refutred rumours that operations affected have been affected at the Mumbai airport due to Ghatkopar fire.

Mumbai International Airport (MIAL): The reports of Mumbai Airport operations affected due to Ghatkopar fire are not correct. Operations are normal at the airport. â ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2019

On Sunday, five persons were rescued from a major fire that destroyed two floors of a residential building in suburban Vile Parle in Mumbai. Nobody was injured in the incident. The blaze started due to short circuit.

It took eight fire engines, five jumbo water tanks, three turntable ladders, a control post, a breathing apparatus van, a quick response van to put out the flames. The blaze remained confined to two to three flats on the seventh and eighth floors of the Labh Shrivali building situated on the Bajaj Road in Vile Parle West. The fire raged for almost two hours before it was doused completely around 9:30 pm.

ALSO READ:Despite all odds, the budget and mid-market hotels flourish in India

ALSO READ:PMC Bank scam: EOW files 33,000 pages chargesheet, HDIL promoters booked in Rs 6,300 crore fraud

ALSO READ:Bank credit growth likely to fall to 58-year low in FY20