Google Doodle celebrates holiday season with Santa, reindeer sleigh illustration

Search engine giant Google, is celebrating the holiday season with a series of doodles on its platform. The tech giant, on Tuesday, rolled out an animated doodle with an 'O' resembling a snow globe.

The Google Doodle for the Holiday season is a series of animated cartoons. The Christmas Eve doodle features a crystal ball inside which Santa Claus can be seen moving around a Christmas tree on a reindeer sleigh.

The Google post reads, "No matter how you choose to celebrate, 'tis is the season to enjoy the holiday festivities during the most wonderful time of the year! Happy holidays".

The series of Google Doodle on Holiday season started on December 22, which marks the arrival of 'Winter Solstice'.

On December 23, the second doodle in the Holiday series, celebrated holiday season with candles and Christmas leaves.