Happy Mother's Day 2020 Google Doodle; here's how to design digital-cards for your moms

On the occasion of Mother's Day 2020, Google came up with some interesting doodles on Sunday, May 10.

With the entire world under lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic, Google Doodle gave an opportunity to its users to create a little piece of digital-card for their mothers on the occasion of Mother's Day 2020.

Google, in its blog post, said, "Giving families an opportunity to connect during these unprecedented times is what inspired us to build today's new, interactive Mother's Day Doodle. When you visit the Google homepage, you can create your own custom, digital art from the heart, and send it to any and all the moms in your life".

Steps to make Mother's Day digital cards via Google Doodle:

Step 1: Search for "GoogleDoodles" on Gboard, GIF Keyboard by Tenor, or the GIF search in your favorite social apps.

Step 2: Click on different GIFs (flowers, turtles, buttons...etc) at the bottom of the doodle. Create any design in your digital card.

Step 3: Once your card is created, click on the 'send' option.

Step 4: You can send Google Doodle Mother's Day digital cards in various ways, like Facebook, Twitter, e-mail. You can copy the URL mentioned and send it directly to WhatsApp as well.

According to Google's blog post, search interest in "Homemade Mother's Day card" has increased by 160 per cent in the past week globally. In fact, the most-searched Mother's Day and "virtual" searches worldwide were "virtual Mothers Day ideas," "virtual Mother's Day gifts" and "virtual Mothers Day cards".

The doodle was illustrated by lead artist Alyssa Winans.

