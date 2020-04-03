Coronavirus tips: Google Doodle shows how to prevent COVID-19

Search engine Google on Friday dedicated a special doodle to coronavirus prevention. The new doodle comes with the tagline 'Stay Home. Save Lives'.

The new doodle by Google shares information on how to prevent the spread of coronavirus and how the virus is affecting the world. Users seeking basic information on the coronavirus can just click on the doodle and get an abundance of it. The doodle also gives information regarding symptoms and treatment of coronavirus.

The Google Doodle emphasises on prevention of the spread of the coronavirus. The message 'Stay Home, Stay Safe' is displayed in big, bold capital letters whenever a user clicks on the doodle. The message displayed by the doodle reads:

Help stop coronavirus

1 STAY home

2 KEEP a safe distance

3 WASH hands often

4 COVER your cough

5 SICK? Call the helpline

A scroll down a little bit and the doodle shares many links related to prevention of the spread of the coronavirus. On top is the World Health Organisation's advice to the public regarding prevention of COVID-19.

The number of coronavirus cases in the world crossed 1,000,000 on Thursday night while the global number of deaths crossed the 50,000.

According to the Health Ministry, the number of active coronavirus cases in the country was at 1,860 as of 6:00 pm on Thursday. Hundred and fifty-five people have been cured/discharged, so far 53 people have died due to the coronavirus.

Also Read: Coronavirus in India Live Updates: COVID-19 cases cross 400-mark in last 24 hours; PM Modi's address at 9 am

Also Read: PM Modi plans for staggered exit from lockdown; asks state govts for help