Google marks FIFA Women's World Cup final with a special 'doodle'; check out here

Women's World Cup 2019: Google on Sunday marked the final of FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 with a special doodle as the United States will face the Netherlands at Lyon Olympic Stadium in France. The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup is the eighth edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup, in which a total of 24 women's teams had participated.

In the final of 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, both the teams will do everything to make sure they bring home the trophy. While the USA is the defending champion in the world cup, the Netherland will make sure they get the taste the FIFA World Cup victory for the first time.

The USA defeated France and England, and the Netherlands outclassed Italy and Sweden in quarterfinals and semi-finals, respectively. In FIFA Women's World Cup 2019, four teams, including Chile, Scotland, South Africa, and Jamaica, had also made their debut.

The #WWCDaily's three highlights from the #FIFAWWC 1â£ Lots of goals 2â£ Massive TV audiences 3â£ Awesome crowds Watch the full #WWCDaily show ð https://t.co/zQUz5jmSJcpic.twitter.com/UZZiNA7YvG - FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) July 7, 2019

One can watch the live telecast of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup final between the US and the Netherland on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD channels, and Sony Liv OTT platform. The prize money for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup winner is $30 million (around Rs 205 crore).

Edited by Manoj Sharma