Govt clears air around fake WHO coronavirus lockdown schedule

The government has clarified the World Health Organisation (WHO) circular regarding the coronavirus lockdown schedule is fake. A WHO circular containing a detailed schedule of the coronavirus lockdown had been doing rounds on social media on Sunday.

The Press Information Bureau of India (PIB), through their fake news detection initiative PIB Fact Check, put out a tweet saying the WHO circular about the lockdown schedule was fake. The PIB Fact Check tweet said, "Claim: A so-called circular, said to be from WHO is floating around on WhatsApp, saying that it has announced a lockdown schedule."

#PIBFactCheck Claim : A so-called circular, said to be from WHO is floating around on whatsapp, saying that it has announced a lockdown schedule. Fact : @WHO has already tweeted it as #Fake â¬ï¸https://t.co/GB7rQ0t9lJpic.twitter.com/3M5RBLoA3i - PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 5, 2020

Earlier, WHO South-East Asia's Twitter account posted a tweet saying a 'fake WHO lockdown schedule' had been circulating online. The PIB Fact Check used the WHO South-East Asia's tweet as proof that the circular was indeed fake.

The fake WHO circular said the 21-day nation-wide lockdown, which is currently in effect in India, is only the second step of the six-step lockdown schedule and that two more multiday lockdowns will be imposed after shorts breaks in between. One from April 20 to May 18 and the second one from May 25 to June 10.

According to the Health Ministry, the number of active coronavirus cases in the country was at 3666 as of 9:00 am on Monday. Two hundred and ninety-one people have been cured/discharged, so far 109 people have died due to the coronavirus.

