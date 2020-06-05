Gujarat-based manufacturer sees surge in enquiries from USA, UK for consumer durables

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, homegrown large manufacturing company ORPAT Group has witnessed a surge in enquiries for its products. Apart from meeting domestic needs that comprise about 85 per cent of the company's revenue, ORPAT has been supplying clocks, home appliances and fans to over 45 countries, mostly Asian and a few European countries. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, many more countries are looking for alternate markets.

"Ajanta-ORPAT Group exports products to 45 countries, and in recent times, we have received many global requests for our products. We have started getting inquiry for clocks and home appliance especially fans from organised countries like USA and UK. A lot of companies don't want to have a business deal from Chinese companies," says, Nevil Patel, Director, Ajanta-ORPAT Group. However, the company has not been able to support these solicitations at this moment.

Patel believes a different market will open up for India thanks to nations unwilling to purchase from China. There will also be an export advantage for India post-COVID-19. "The Indian government is already aware of the situation and the recent changes done in the land subsidy, the capital subsidy is a testimony to the fact that India is ready to welcome any investment out of China with open arms. This would enhance job opportunities, and also develop India on the technology front. There are significant chances that a few MNC's will opt for India to expand their business lines, but India must stick on the objective to have a larger pie in its kitty. It can be achieved by providing a single-window clearance of land, better electricity, water, and road access," adds Patel.

Gujrat-based ORPAT Group has a wide range of products in its portfolio, and all products are manufactured in India. The portfolio includes telephone, educational toys, mixer grinder, hand blender, iron, room heater, sandwich toaster, fans, switch, socket, regulator, fuses, lamp holder, electric doorbells, extension cord, pallets & crates. "Right from plastic injection moulding of components and manufacturing of printed circuit boards and electronic modules to making electric motors for fans, mixers and blenders, we do everything at the ORPAT Industrial Estate," explains Patel. However, the company does source certain components from China as they are not available in India.

ORPAT has around 450 depot and 50,000 retailers to reach the Indian market. The company aims to become the largest manufacturer of the consumer durables by implementing its simple business model of supplying Indian products globally, delivering good quality and international design at affordable prices, and giving consumer satisfaction to utmost priority. It has also visualised total in-house production processes. The group aims to become the highest employment generator company for women and the largest employment provider in the state of Gujarat.

Also Read: 21.8% of SBI customers avail moratorium facility on loan EMIs

Also Read: Is billionaire Uday Kotak on a hunt for M&As in a post-COVID world?

Also Read: RBI sets up Payments Infrastructure Development Fund to boost digitisation