Gujarat earthquake: Second quake in less than 24 hours; 4.5 magnitude tremors near Rajkot

Gujarat was rocked by a second earthquake in less than 24 hours on Monday afternoon. The tremors of 4.5 Richter Scale was felt near Rajkot at around 12.57 pm. No casualties or damages have been reported so far.

The epicentre of the earthquake is located 118 km away from Rajkot. On Sunday night, tremors with epicentre near Bhachau were reported. That earthquake was reported to be of 5.5 magnitude but no major damage to property has been reported. An official said that the earthquake was recorded at 8.13 pm.

"Entire Saurashtra and north Gujarat regions, including Ahmedabad, felt the impact of the quake. The aftershock was of a lower intensity. There is no report of any major damage to life and property from any area after the quake," Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said.

CM Vijay Rupani's officials have been asked to report images and to ensure disaster management during the CM's conversation with District Collectors of Kutch, Rajkot and Patan.

The earthquake in Gujarat comes hours after a 3.2-Richter Scale quake hit the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of the day at 4.36 am. No damage has been reported there as well.

