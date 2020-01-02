Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2020: Significance, quotes, SMS for Gurpurab

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is celebrated as the birthday of the tenth Sikh guru, Guru Gobind Singh Ji. This year marks the 353rd birth anniversary of the most celebrated Sikh guru. Guru Gobind Singh Ji spread his teachings through poems and hymns written by him.

When and How this day is celebrated?

This day is being commemorated on January 2 this year. The day is celebrated through bhajans and kirtans in gurudwaras and open halls. On Gurpurab, devotees pray to Guru Gobind Singh Ji for good health and prosperity of their loved ones.

Significance

This day is celebrated to honour the contributions made by Guru Gobind Singh Ji to Sikhism. The Dasam Granth was composed by him. He also declared the Guru Granth Sahib as the holy scripture of Sikhism and contributed to the holy book in the Damdama Sahib near Bhatinda. According to popular beliefs, Guru Gobind Singh Ji faced the Mughals several times in order to protect the Khalsa Panth. Apart from these contributions, Guru Gobind Singh Ji also told the followers of the Sikh faith to always carry the Panj Kakar- Kesh (hair), Kanga (comb), Kada (bracelet), Kirpan (small sword) and Kachcha (undergarment).

Quotes by Guru Gobind Singh Ji

"The ignorant person is totally the blind he does not appreciate the value of the jewel."

"In egotism, one is assailed by fear, he passes his life totally troubled by fear."

"It is nearly impossible to be here now when you think there is somewhere else to be."

"Egotism is such a terrible disease, iin the love of duality, they do their deeds."

"The greatest comforts and lasting peace are obtained,when one eradicates selfishness from within."

"He who regards all men as equal is religious."

Gurpurab wishes and SMS messages:

"May the teachings of Guruji bring wisdom and compassion in all the fellow beings. Let's make our land a happy and peaceful place to live."

"May Guru Gobind Singh Ji inspire you to achieve all your goals and may his blessings be there in whatever you do."

"May Guru Gobind Singh Ji inspire you to achieve all your goals and may his blessings be there in whatever you do"

"When you erase the ego within you, only then will you be able to achieve true happiness. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2020."