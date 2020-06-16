Gurugram plans to covert convention centres, banquet halls into COVID-19 facilities

Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has been asked by the government to carry out a survey of convention centres and banquet halls in the city that could potentially house COVID-19 patients. The purpose of this survey is to find out how many COVID-19 patients can each of these places accommodate.

The government is now scouting convention centres and banquet halls because the number of COVID-19 in Gurugram is expected to reach 1.5 lakh by the end of July. The administration has been looking for places which could be turned into makeshift COVID-19 facilities or quarantine centres if the situation demands so.

"In the times to come, we may feel the need for more Covid-19 beds. If that is the case, we will convert conventional halls into temporary hospitals and use them as healthcare facilities," said GMDA Chief VS Kundu to The Times of India.

Kundu also said that temporary sewage lines and makeshift toilets would be constructed in such facilities if required. Patients in the makeshift facilities will be provided with a proper water supply at all times. He further said that the administration is monitoring the situation closely and that people should not worry about the shortage of beds for COVID-19 patients.

The GMDA Chief clarified that these arrangements are being made keeping in mind the worst-case scenario which is that the number of cases in Gurugram could cross 1.5 lakh by end of July and 2.5 lakh by the end of August. Even if only 12% of these patients need to be admitted to a hospital, the city should have at least 4,200 beds by the end of this month, 18,000 beds by July and 30,000 in August. Data shared last week revealed that Gurugram has 4,600 beds.

According to officials, the Haryana government is taking every possible step to brace itself for its fight against coronavirus. According to the daily, the officials further noted that the government may even convert vacant buildings across Gurugram into dormitories for COVID-19 patients. A few hotels in the city are already being used as isolation centres for COVID-19 patients.

