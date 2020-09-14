Gyms, yoga centres, weekly markets reopen in Delhi from today

After more than five months, gyms and yoga centres will reopen across Delhi from today. However, fitness centres will remain shut in all containment zone areas. The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government has also allowed weekly markets on a trial basis till September 30 under 'Unlock 4'.

The AAP dispensation and the Lieutenant Government office have recently been at loggerheads over the reopening of gyms in the national capital. Last month, the Delhi government had sent a proposal to Lt Governor Anil Baijal in this regard, but it was turned down.

The decision to reopen gymnasiums, yoga institutes and weekly markets comes at a time when Delhi is witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases. In a fresh notification, the gyms and yoga institutes have been allowed to operate under COVID-19 guidelines in order to curb infection rate in the city.

Delhi Metro also resumed full services on September 12. All corridors of the DMRC network are now operational and services will follow the pre-coronavirus time schedule -- 6 AM to 11 PM.

Meanwhile, Delhi's coronavirus cases have climbed to 2.18 lakh with 4,235 infections on Sunday. The national capital registered 29 deaths in the last 24 hours which pushed the death toll to 4,744.

For the fifth day straight the national capital recorded a daily spike of over 4,000 fresh cases. The city recorded its biggest single-day jump of 4,321 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, 4,266 on Friday, 4,308 on Thursday and 4,039 on Wednesday.

