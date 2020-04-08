Hanuman Jayanti 2020: Wishes, messages, status to wish your loved ones

Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated as the birthday of Lord Hanumana, who was born on Chaitra Shukla Purnima. Hanumana Jayanti is observed every year on the full moon or purnima during the Chaitra month of the Hindu calendar. This year, Hanumana Jayanti will be celebrated on April 8, 2020.

The auspicious time to celebrate Hanuman Jayanti is from 12:01 pm on April 7, 2020, to 8:40 am on April 8, 2020. If you are pondering over the right message or the right wish to send to your loved ones on this auspicious day, we have you covered. Below are some wishes, messages, images and status that you can share:

May Lord Hanumana shower his blessings on you always. Happy Hanumana Jayanti

May Lord Hanumana bless your life with happiness, peace and prosperity. Wishing you all a very happy Hanumana Jayanti

Anjani-putra Pavan sut nama, Jai Shri Ram Jai Hanuman! Best wishes on this Hanuman Jayanti.

Happy Hanuman Jayanti to every devotee of the Lord

Let us pray to Pawan Putra Hanuman on this auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti and seek his blessings.

I hope your life is filled with joy and harmony this year. Wishing you all a very happy Hanuman Jayanti.

Let wisdom rule our thoughts, may our power be put to good use. Happy Hanuman Jayanti