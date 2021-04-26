Hanuman Jayanti 2021: Wishes, messages, mantras, WhatsApp, Facebook status, quotes to share with family, friends

Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated every year on the full moon of the Chaitra month also called Chitra Purnima. Hanuman is known by many names across the country - Kesari Nandan, Anjaniputra, Pawanputra, Maruti. This year Hanuman Jayanti is being celebrated on April 27, 2021.

Hanuman Jayanti 2021 significance

Human Jayanti is celebrated in honour of Lord Hanuman who is one of the most worshipped deities in Hindu mythology. Lord Hanuman holds great importance in the story of Ramayana as he was an ardent follower of Lord Ram and Devi Sita. Lord Hanuman is also known by many as the 11th incarnation of Lord Shiva.

Why is Hanuman Jayanti important?

According to Hindu beliefs, worshippers of Lord Hanuman receive his blessing and are kept safe from pain and troubles. On Hanuman Jayanti, devotees hold a day-long fast and worship Lord Hanuman.

This year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, coming together and celebrating Hanuman Jayanti might not be possible for many. However, no need to worry as here is a collection of Hanuman Jayanti wishes, messages, mantras, WhatsApp and Facebook statuses, quotes to share with family and friends.

Hanuman Jayanti 2021 wishes

Just to Wish You Happy Hanuman Jayanti. May Lord Hanuman Shower His Blessings on You And Your Family!

May you earn the blessings of Bajrang Bali and have a Happy Hanuman Jayanti... May you are always successful in everything you do.

Wish you be accompanied with auspiciousness and blessings on Hanuman Jayanti

Let there be peace and good health in your life. Wishing you and your family a happy Hanuman Jayanti 2021!

Let wisdom rule your thoughts and, may your power be put to good use. Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2020!

Hanuman Jayanti messages

Lord Hanuman symbolizes strength and unparalleled devotion and selfless service. He is the greatest devotee of Lord Ram. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

Lord Hanuman is the greatest devotee of Lord Rama. May he shower his divine blessings on you and your family on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

Wishing you a very blessed and Happy Hanuman Jayanti. I wish that you follow the teachings and footsteps of Bajrang Bali for a happier and contented life.

Let us pray to Pawan Putra Hanuman on this auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti and seek his blessings.

Hanuman Jayanti WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram status

I wish joy, Harmony and Prosperity on Hanumaan Jayanti for you and your family Wishes on Hanuman Jayanti

I wish joy, Harmony, and Prosperity on Hanumaan Jayanti for you and your family.

Let us always carry Lord Hanuman in our hearts. He will carry us across the ocean of sorrow and lift our happiness.

Hanuman Jayanti quotes

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, I wish that Hanuman Ji is always there to protect you from negativities and threats in life. Warm greetings on Hanuman Jayanti to you.

I hope your life is filled with joy and harmony this year. Wishing you all a very happy Hanuman Jayanti.

Hanuman Jayanti mantras

Om Namo Bhagvate Aanjaneyaay Mahaabalaay Swaahaa

Aum Aeem Bhreem Hanumate Shree Ram Dootaaya Namaha

Mangal Bhavan Amangalhari Dravahu So Dashrath Ajir Vihari

Om Aing Hring Hanumate Ramdutay Lankavidhvansnay Anjani Garbh Sambhutay Shakini Dakini Dakini Vidhvanssnay Kilikili Bubukaren Vibhishanay Hanumaddevay Om Hring Shring Haung Ha Phat Swaha

