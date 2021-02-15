Basant Panchami 2021: Wishes, messages, Whatsapp and Facebook status, images to share on Saraswati Puja

Vasant Panchami is celebrated every year on the fifth day of Magha month of Hindu calendar. The auspicious day marks the arrival of the spring season after the cold winter. Vasant in Hindi means 'spring' and 'Panchami' means 'fifth'. Hence, as the name itself suggests that Vasant Panchami, also spelt as Basant Panchami, falls on the fifth day of Magha month of the Hindu calendar. Basant Panchmi also marks the beginning of the preparation of other important festivals such as Holika and Holi. These take place roughly fourty days after Basant Panchami.

Basant Panchami 2021 Date

This year Basant Panchami will fall on Tuesday, February 16. As per the Hindu calendar, the Panchami Tithi will start at 03:36 AM on February 16, 2021, and conclude at 05:46 AM on February 17, 2021.

Saraswati Puja Time

Basant Panchami is called Sri Panchami in the South. The day is dedicated to Saraswati who is the wife of Brahma. Hence, Saraswati is worshipped on this day. This day also mark the agricultural fields' ripening with yellow flowers of the mustard crop. The entire day is auspicious and the Puja can be performed at any time, but it is better to perform the Saraswati Puja in the afternoon. Basant Panchami Muhurat is between 6:58 am and 12:35 pm on February 16, 2021.

Basant Panchami 2021 wishes

No greeting card to give, no sweet flowers to send, no cute graphics to forward, just a caring heart wishing u...Happy Basant Panchami.

With nature's resplendence all around, there's song on every lip and romance is in the air. May the beautiful melodies touch your life this Basant Panchami

On this auspicious day of Saraswati Puja, may you wear yellow and bloom like mustard fields; fly kites and soar into the sky like them; welcome the Spring season and shed lethargy and burn evils like Holika. Happy Basant Panchmi!

As harsh winter ends and mustard flowers bloom, may your life sees no tough time or any gloom. Happy Basant Panchami to all!

Saraswathi Namasthubhyam, Varadey Kaamarupinee!Vidhyarambham Karishyami,Sidhir bhavathu mey sada Happy Saraswati Jayanti

Basant Panchami 2021 messages

May the occasion of Basant Panchami bring the wealth of knowledge to you, may you be blessed by Goddess Saraswati and all your wishes come true.

May Maa Saraswati shower you with her choicest blessings and may you lead a healthy life.

Wishing you and your family, a very healthy happy and prosperous life. May you be blessed by Maa Saraswati, the Goddess of knowledge and learning

May you be bestowed with knowledge and wisdom... have a blessed Vasant Panchami!

Spring is in the air, Fresh blossoms everywhere. Sending you my warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Vasant Panchami!

Basant Panchami whatsapp, facebook and instagram status to share on Saraswati Puja

I Pray to Goddess Saraswati for You That, This Great Occasion of Basant Panchami, ay bring a huge wealth of Knowledge for you and may you be blessed by goddess Saraswati. Wish you a joyful Basant Panchami.

May you be untouched by darkness and ignorance. Here's wishing you an illuminated life Happy Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja to you

May Goddess Saraswati Bless You With The Ocean Of Knowledge Which Never Ends. Happy Basant Panchami 2021.

Spring is in air, fresh blossoms everywhere. Sending you my warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami!

With fragrant flowers and fluttering butterflies around, soft breeze whispers in your ear. Happy Basant Panchami!

Vasant Panchami Top Quotes

"May the revered occasion of Basant Panchami bring the wealth of knowledge to you. May you be blessed by Goddess Saraswati and all your wishes come true. Happy Basant Panchami to all!"

"Let's flaunt our dresses in yellow hues; Worship Goddess Saraswati with all divinity, And share yellow sweets with all the swoon! Happy Basant Panchami!"

"May you be bestowed with knowledge and wisdom... have a blessed Vasant Panchami!"

"Kitabo Ka Sath Ho, Pen Par Hath Ho Copiya Aapke Pas Ho, Padhai Din Raat Ho Jindagi Ke Har Imtehan Me Aap Pass Ho...!!!" "Wish U Happy Basant Panchami"

"May the occasion of Basant Panchami bring the wealth of knowledge to you. May You be blessed by Goddess Saraswati and all your wishes come true"

"With the chill in the weather receding, may your sorrows also vanish like the cold weather. Happy Basant Panchmi!"

Vasant Panchami (Basant Panchami 2021) Images and Pics