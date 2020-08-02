Happy Friendship Day 2020: Wishes, quotes, messages, Whatsapp and Facebook status

Friendship Day is celebrated in India on the first Sunday of August. However, this year, people are celebrating Happy Friendship Day on August 5. The first World Friendship Day was proposed by World Friendship Crusade in 1958.

On April 27, 2011, the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN) declared July 30 as official International Friendship Day.

However, India celebrates Friendship Day on the first Sunday of August. In Oberlin, Ohio, Friendship Day is celebrated on April 8 each year. In honour of Friendship Day in 1998, Nane Annan, wife of former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan, named Winnie the Pooh as the world's 'Ambassador of Friendship' at the UN.

Here's when Friendship Day is celebrated around the world:

Argentina: July 20

Bolivia: July 23

Brazil: July 20

Colombia: Second Saturday of March

Ecuador: July 14

Estonia: July 14

Finland: July 30

India: August's first Sunday

Malaysia: August's first Sunday

Mexico: July 14

Pakistan: July 19

Spain: July 20

Uruguay: July 20

United States: February 15

Venezuela: July 14

Friendship Day 2020 is a time to take a bit more effort and tell your friends what they mean to you. The day is celebrated by exchanging wishes and gifts among friends.

Here is a list of beautiful quotes/messages on national friendship day:

1. Friendship is the shadow of the evening, which strengthens with the setting sun of life.

2.A friend is someone who knows all about you and still loves you.

3.There is nothing better than a friend, unless it is a friend with chocolate.

4.Friendship is the hardest thing in the world to explain. It's not something you learn in school. But if you haven't learned the meaning of friendship, you really haven't learned anything.

5.Each friend represents a world in us, a world possibly not born until they arrive, and it is only by this meeting that a new world is born.

6.Only a true best friend can protect you from your immortal enemies.

7.If you have two friends in your lifetime, you're lucky. If you have one good friend, you're more than lucky.

8.There are no faster or firmer friendships than those formed between people who love the same books.

9.Tis the privilege of friendship to talk nonsense, and to have her nonsense respected.

10.If you have good friends, no matter how much life sucks , they can make you laugh.

Happy Friendship Day: Whatsapp and Facebook Status